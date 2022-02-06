Goodluck Jonathan, King Turner Visit Ben Murray-Bruce Over Mum’s Death (Photos)

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan alongside, HRM. King Amalate Turner, the Obanema of Opume, paid visit to former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, to condole with him over the death of His Mother, late Margaret Murray-Bruce, IGBERETV reports.

Ben Murray-Bruce shared photos from the visit on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“Thank you, my boss and former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and HRH King Amalate Johnnie Turner, for the condolence visit.”

Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the death of his mother on 1st February 2022.

