Goodluck Jonathan’s Wife, Patience Lands At Anambra International Airport (Pics)

Wife Of Former President, Dame Patience Jonathan Arrives Anambra State On Private Visit

Dan Ezeigwe (ABS Reporter)

Wife of Nigeria’s former president, Dame Patience Jonathan (Mama Peace) has landed at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, on a private visit to the state.

Dame Patience was received at the arrival wing of the airport by wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano.

Mama Peace, who was aboard a private aircraft, landed at the airport at exactly 09:35am.

The former president’s wife is the latest number on the list of dignitaries that have used the new airport since its official commissioning.

