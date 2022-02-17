Gospel Artiste, Tim Godfrey, Proposes To His Lover (Photos)

Nigerian gospel artiste, Timothy Godfrey, has proposed to his girlfriend, IGBERETV reports.

He shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Posting photos from the proposal, he wrote;

”Meeting you changed my life.

Meeting you brought unending smiles.

Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD.

Thank you for saying YES!!!

I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part. But thank God, this blissful and Heaven made Journey has started.

After giving my life to Christ…

Sharing life with you is the best thing that has happened to me.

No measure of time with you will be enough, But let’s start with forever .

“EKJ” You are my STILL WATERS!!!

I love you ❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaChU-YrFN8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

