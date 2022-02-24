Gospel Singer Sammie Okposo And His Wife, Ozioma Vacation In Mexico (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMJBBbSn5_o

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, disclosed that he was vacationing with his wife, Ozioma, in Cancun, Mexico, IGBERETV reports.

On Wednesday 23rd February 2022, the singer shared a video of the trip on his Instagram page, where he hailed his wife as his “Queen.”

In the video, the Wellu Wellu crooner was on a boat cruise with his wife as they excitedly took pictures together.

He captioned the video;

“Me and my Queen

we Aaaaaaaaside

chilling in Cancun Mexico”

This comes a month after the singer received criticisms online when he publicly confessed to cheating on his wife with a woman he met in the United States. He suspended himself from ministry after he publicly apologised to his wife and family over the infidelity scandal.

Consequently, he removed himself from public spaces by deactivating his social media platforms. Some weeks back, the singer took down the apology post, and made his account public again, adding that he wasn’t controlled by the flesh.

