Governor Zulum Gives ₦100 Million To Former Thugs In Borno (Pictures)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, Friday, disbursed N100 million business capital to 152 youths, who renounced thuggery.

Mr Zulum during the disbursement exercise in Maiduguri, said the gesture was to assist the youths engage in productive activities and contribute to the state’s development.

He said that 16 of the beneficiaries, who completed one-month entrepreneurship training, would receive N2 million each as seed capital while 136 others would get 500,000 each.

According to him, the beneficiaries are expected to repay 50 per cent of the money given to them in three years.

The governor also announced scholarship award to one child from each of the beneficiaries family, adding that the state government would sponsored their education.

“You engaged in thuggery for many years but have nothing to show, with what we are giving you if you have good intention and the will to change, you’ll change for the better,” he said.

In his remarks, Saina Buba, Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Empowerment, said the beneficiaries had been supported under a special programme tagged: “Super Youth Entrepreneurship Training.

“It is the first time in the state that many of the youths who engaged in thuggery since 1999 would be trained and get support. We hope it will go a long way in addressing thuggery in the state,” he said.

The repentant thugs were trained in animal fattening, fisheries, poultry, entrepreneurial skills and e-business, according to Mustapha Mohammed, Director of Entrepreneurship, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/zulum-shares-n100-million-to-152-borno-youths-for-renouncing-thuggery/

