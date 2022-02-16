Governors Zulum, Abubakar, Uzee Usman, Others Up For 2022 Northern Peace Awards

All is now set for the 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Awards organised by Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

This ceremony has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja amidst cheers and fanfare.

The award ceremony seeks to recognize and honour leaders and influencers from Northern Nigeria who have meaningfully contributed their quota in the development of the region despite some obvious challenges it has faced in the past.

The awardees are seen as individuals who have supported national peace, integration and peaceful co-existence as well as adding value to the human society.

The 2021 edition had governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, first lady of Sokoto state, Hajiya Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, Alhaji Yarima Shatima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Umar Sanda Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Mal shehu Ahmad Isah, Emir of Daura and HRH Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar honoured.

Also awarded were, Hajiya Rukkaya Ibrahim, Dr.Auwal Mohammed Abdullahi, Prof. Amina Umar Ganduje, Hajiya farida Umar Faruq, Hajiya Halima Idris, Layla Ali Ali Othman, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Hon Bashir Wada, Amb Kingsley Azonobi, Prince UC Ingawa, Engr Jerry Ameh, Hon Auwal Aranfosu and Alhaji Muktar Bello Maigona

Peace Ambassador Agency, owned and managed by one of Abuja finest socialites, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe has over the years spurred excellence in service delivery by honouring public office holders and private sector operatives who have carved a niche for themselves in serving the people.

The CEO Peace Ambassador Agency, Amb. Kingsley Emafibe who was late last year honoured with award of Social Impact Peace Ambassador of the Year by University of Abuja is also the MD/CEO Good Dreams Multi Media Concept, Good Dreams Vocational Center, Amb Kingsley Amafibe Peace Foundation, KADD Properties and Big Dreams Talent show.

He remains one of Abuja finest showbiz experts who have left indelible footprints in thrilling Abuja residents with social events to relax and unwind.

Speaking with our correspondents on Thursday, Amb. Amafibe said the 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Awards will be a memorable one like previous editions.

Though details of all those who will be honoured is yet to be made public, our correspondent gathered that the list is made up of those who have truly committed to the peace and stability of Northern Nigeria and the nation at large as well as those who have enhanced their social development.

Those who have been penciled down for the award are the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, Alh. Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, Alh. Abdullahi Bello BODEJO, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Alh Dr Musa Mubarak Saliu, Abdulganiyu suleiman, Mrs maryam M.l Abdul, Hon. Joseph Asuku Bello, Alh Murtala Abdulkadir Dan Iya, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Abara, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, former Federal House of Representatives member Mohammed Garba Gololo of Gamawa constituency of Bauchi State, Nollywood Actor, Uzee Usman and others.

