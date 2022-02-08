Graduate Runs To Her Father’s Mechanic Shop, Dresses Him In Her Graduation Gown (Pix)

A female graduate treated her father to a pleasant surprise as she appreciated him for training her in school.

The overjoyed lady ran to her father’s mechanic workshop and gave him a hug before going on her knees to express gratitude.

The fresh graduate also dressed her father in her graduation clothes and received prayers from the stunned man.

A lady upon graduation from school stormed her father’s place of work to show gratitude in an emotional fashion. The Nigerian lady identified as Lydia Okojie hurried to her father’s mechanic workshop while rocking her graduation gown.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1454328-female-graduate-runs-her-fathers-mechanic-workshop-hugs-dresses-him-her-graduation-clothes-clip/

