Gunmen Attack Residence Of Gusau University ASUU Chairman, Kidnap Six

Gunmen have attacked the residence of the ASUU Chairman of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Mr Abdurrahman Adamu.

According to information gathered, six persons were kidnapped during the attack on the ASUU chairman’s home in Damba Quarters, an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

A staff of the institution and close relative of the ASUU leader told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed Adamu’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and abducted five persons in his home.

The kidnappers also abducted a neighbor, who is also a staff in the bursary department of the university.

The source further disclosed that the ASUU chairman did not sleep in that house on Tuesday night, and as such, he was not present when the raid took place.

Those abducted in the ASUU chairman’s house include his younger brother, a niece, a nephew, and two of his wives’ younger sisters.

“Five of them and one Abbas Umar who is his neighbour and also a staff of Bursary Department, Federal University Gusau,” the source disclosed.

When he was eventually reached for comments on the incident, Adamu, disclosed that his entire house was ransacked, adding that many items were carted away.

While affirming that his relatives had been kidnapped, he explained that the assailants met no resistance. He added that the police arrived at his home this morning, asked a few questions, and left. According to him, the kidnappers were yet to contact him or any family member to demand a ransom.

Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the latest abductions. When contacted, the police spokesman, Muhammed Shehu said he will find out and give deeper insight as investigations get underway.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/02/02/just-in-gunmen-attack-residence-of-gusau-university-ASUU-chairman-abduct-six/#.YfpIyynVlS8.twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...