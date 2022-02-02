Yet-to-be identified gunmen have reportedly abducted 11 workers of the Umunneochi local government area of Abia State.

They were said to have been abducted by the gunmen along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, within the Imo/Abia boundary of Leru community.

The kidnap of the workers, who at the time of filing the report are still in the custody of their abductors, has thrown the entire Umunneochi LGA and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the State into confusion as they resorted to divine intervention for the safety of their members.

It was learnt their colleagues gathered at the council headquarters to hold a special prayer session to seek the face of God where they prayed for the safe and immediate of their colleagues.

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna is yet to respond to the text message sent to his mobile phone.

However, the State President of NULGE, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe confirmed the abduction to The Nation.

According to him, the workers who were in a commercial bus were kidnapped on Saturday as they were returning from a traditional marriage of one of their colleagues.

Comrade Nwaigwe gave the names of the workers in the custody of the gunmen as Onwuka Williams, Cyril Akataobi Uchechi, Nkechi Eze, Mmerechi Okereke, Rose Adiele, Sopuruchi Nwaigwe, Chibuzor Nwaigwe, Madu Gladys, Angelica Onwu and Justina Orji.

Unconfirmed reports had it the kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N5m from N50m at the time of filing the report.

https://thenationonlineng.net/gunmen-kidnap-11-abia-council-workers/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...