Gunmen Kill 8 People At Abia Cattle Market

Gunmen on Tuesday night reportedly killed several persons during an invasion of the newly constructed Abia cattle market in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local area of Abia State.

The Nation gathered the midnight attack kept the villagers apprehensive.

It was gathered that security operatives have taken over the area to maintain peace.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/breaking-many-feared-killed-as-gunmen-invade-abia-cattle-market/amp/

The Abia State government has confirmed the killing of eight persons on Tuesday at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government by unknown gunmen.

Eze Chikamnayo, Commissioner for Information and Strategy said the government responded swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning by a high powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof ACB Agbazuere, Hon Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu in company of the State Commisioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it’s wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.

“While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We urge all Citizens of our great Country in Abia State to remain law abiding and promptly report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities”.



https://standardobservers.com/gunmen-kill-8-in-abia-cattle-market/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...