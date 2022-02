Do you backoff from woo-ing a woman you admire when you get that many men are after her

Me: I do back off Most times

To Men:

Onion Cider @abbietayo: “I have a question for men.

Do you backoff from woo-ing a woman you admire when you get the vibe that many men are after her?”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...