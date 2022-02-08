‘Hammer Headed’: How I Was Body-Shamed While Growing Up – Omawumi (Pix)

Singer Omawumi has opened up on her body-shaming experience growing up as a kid, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, the 39-old said she was called all manner of names and mocked for her looks.

According to the singer, she could not go out without heavily making up to hide her flaws because she felt imperfect.

She said: “I was one of those kids they used to call ‘Hammer Headed’, ‘OGORstina’ and ‘Ekpengbe forehead’… In fact one of my aunts used to call me ‘Beauty’, she said she was using it to prophecy into my life that I will be pretty someday.

“Well, there was a time I allowed it get to me, there was a time that I couldn’t step out without being heavily decked up in makeup. I would do all manners of things to hide my flaws because I felt imperfect.”

Speaking on her life has changed since then, the music star said that she is now in love with herself and has embraced her imperfections.

“Now the only thing that has changed is that I’m madly in love with my imperfect me, with my ekpengbe forehead, with my knock knees, with my cellulitis and stretch marks like map of Africa! I’m in love with my skin and everything within…

“And guess what? I can still decide to change or hide a flaw because that too is ok! what I won’t do is allow anybody’s perception of me to direct the decisions I make for myself. I am Beautiful…You are beautiful too,” she wrote.

