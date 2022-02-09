Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the kidnapped and murdered Kano pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, in the state.

Osibanjo who was accompanied by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and some members of the National Assembly, expressed condolences on behalf of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and himself to the family.

According to a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, prayers were also offered for the departed during the visit.

The statement noted that the father of the slain schoolgirl, Alhaji Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the President and the VP for the visit and the condolences to his family over the killing of his daughter.

He said, “I am rather speechless. I don’t have enough words to quantify my joy and gratitude over the visit of the Vice President to my family to condole me.

“As I told him, it should be the other way round, the Vice President is our father; we are supposed to go and pay him a visit, not him coming to us.

“However, I am grateful, I am sincerely honoured. The only thing I will say is to pray for him and the entire nation, that peace will reign.”

Sources: https://punchng.com/hanifa-osinbajo-visits-condoles-with-family-of-slain-kano-pupil/

