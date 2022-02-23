Hassan Nasiha Nominated As New Deputy Governor Of Zamfara

Senator Hassan Nasiha has been nominated as the new Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

This is coming after the Former Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau was impeached earlier today.

At the resumed plenary, the speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Senator Hassan as the deputy governor of Zamfara State

Hassan is the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that the former deputy governor enter hot water after refusing to defect with the state governor from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.



