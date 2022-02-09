Have You Ever Forgotten The Spelling Of A Word In An Exam, What Was The Word?

Examination is actually the spoiler and vibe killer in schools. But, no one can actually progress in school without writing exams.

A lot of desperation and seriousness comes with examinations. Students try to avoid carry-overs while others aim at making the highest grades possible.

I was in the examination hall one certain day. In the middle of the exam, I just went blank. I wasted more than four minutes trying to write severe.

To make matters worse, the guy sitting to my right was our pastor and no matter the situation, he won’t reply you during examination.

He later came and met me after the exam to apologize.

Share your own experience.

