Nigerian superstar singer, Davido who has in the last few weeks shared videos from his work-out sessions, has taken to Instagram to show off his slimmer figure.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the singer wrote:

Health Is Wealth



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZkT6jIPn-l/?utm_medium=copy_link

