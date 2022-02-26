Heavy Shoot-Out In Lagos As Thugs Attack NDLEA Agents

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Fresh information reaching the POLITICS NIGERIA Newsdesk now reveals that a heavy shoot-out occurred this morning in Lagos Island between thugs and officials of the National Drug Law enforcement agency.

Eyewitness reports reveal that the agents had come to effect arrests and seize hard drugs when they were attacked by thugs. Several gunshots rang out as the agents battled to bring order to the area.

This development is coming a few days after music stars, Zinoleesky and Mohbad were picked up by the agency for being in possession of hard drugs. Although they have been released, Several Nigerians queried why they were manhandled and arrested without a warrant.

In a swift response on Friday, the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi disclosed that the ID card of an NDLEA agent serves as an ‘arrest’ warrant.

Videos seen by this newspaper reveal that several sustained gunshot injuries.

