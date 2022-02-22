‘Help! A Thief Outsmarted Me And Ran Away With My TECNO Spark 7’

Morning guys , sorry for my disturbance. this recently happened in magodo. I was helping my aunt in her new shop and I was the only one in it.

Around 7 pm, a guy came in claiming he wants to buy some alcohol (buyers are allowed in because the shop, it’s designed like a store). He bought it, I gave him his change in 200 naira notes but then he claimed he needs 500 naira and I told him I dont have.

He returned the goods, then he bought it again and I gave him change and he started saying he needs 500 naira notes, I told him I dont have. He kept on with this and was too close to me, I was quite suspecting him.

He then later bought it and claimed he needs water I went to the fridge to take it. Foolish me forgetting my phone was being charged close to the fridge, he followed me. Then gave me 200 and 50 for 50 naira sachet water. i looked at him confused and asked him the reason for the additional 200. He spoke gibberish and i turned to take the water and turned back. BOOM!!!! he’s gone. Attended to the next customer, went to pick my phone and oh no!!! error 404 not found.

Guys pls help me out. read a few threads similar to it . can i trust Nigerian police to help me out . i am a teen and i bought the phone myself 70k hard earned money . i know partially he stole the wrong phone cos now that m phoneless i v no job other than tracking him every hour till he switches it on an d i get him but guys pls help me with ur idea and advises.

This is especially cruel to me since my birthday is eight days away. Happened yday night

i will be entering the university soon , really sad.

