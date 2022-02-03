‘Help!! How Do I Get Rid Of These Spots On My Knees?’ (Pictures)

I just don’t know where to start from, I’ve used infection drug as prescribed and given by the pharmacy I patronised.

It started out as a spot, it was seriously itching and spreading, I took the drugs I can’t remember I think it’s sivofloxacin or sivoflocin, in infection drug.

After a while it was asive it was begining to dry, but the scars are still there. Just yesterday it started to itch me again, and now rapidly spreading it comes red, after itching it turns black and then spread to other side.

Has anyone experienced this ?? How did you tackle it, do I need to go herbal or just go to hospital, please what is the name.

Please I need more response on this, thanks.

