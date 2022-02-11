‘Help! I Saw My Son Last 24 Years Ago, When He Was 2 Years Old’

With deep pain in my heart I’m crying out for justice and help from all those who can help me locate my son .

The last time I saw my son was when he was two years old before the mother eloped with him. His name is Nelson Raymond but I heard they’ve changed his name to ADEWALE.

The woman in question is from a popular Kotun family in Lagos. I was literally slap on the face due to my financial incapability. The woman’s name is RONKE KOTUN, heard she’s married to one Mohammed.

I was deprived access to my son because I’m not a Muslim and she thought I would influence the boy from turning away from Islam if I should be in his life. The last time I managed to get her contact she boasted that I’m nobody in Lagos and can’t take her anywhere. I contacted the Justice court for mediation but we couldn’t locate her to serve her an invitation.

Please I’m using this medium to reach out to anyone with useful information on how to track her. I contacted a family member of hers who claimed he doesn’t know where she lives, yet he kept collecting money from me under the pretence of helping to locate my son.

It’s really depressing as this is my only child and I’m not getting any younger and with underlining medical conditions which makes me think I might never see my son again before my time comes.

Please this is a plea of a helpless man seeking for justice.

