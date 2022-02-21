‘Help! My 17-Year-Old Brother Is Addicted To Gambling’

My brother is 17 and addicted to gambling.

This addiction has cost us so much as a family especially my widowed mum.

He is constantly selling things and using money meant for his rent, upkeep, etc to gamble. Just last week he used his laptop to gamble. We have used tough love and right now we have exhausted all options to make him stop.

Like every other addiction if we are not proactive I’m afraid this will ruin him.

Additional Information: He’s currently a 200L student of a federal uni but ever since he gained admission it has been one problem or the other caused by gambling. I’m thinking of withdrawing him and put him in a juvenile home if everything else fails.

I need practical solutions and advice on how to make him stop. If you are a recovered gambler please share what helped you.

