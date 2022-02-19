‘Help! My Cousin Sister Living With Me Wears Hot Mini, Tight Leggings, Bum Shorts’

My cousin sister (from my mother’s side) who just got admitted into the university have been staying with me for the past 4 months now. I live in a 2 bedroom flat, and my house is just a throw stone to the university school gate.

Due to financial issues she couldn’t rent an apartment, so she goes to school from my house. She’s 20yrs old, I’m way older than her with abt 10yrs.

Before she started living with me, it was my mother who told her parents that she could stay with me, without my knowledge or permission.

The very first day she was on her way coming to my house, my mother called me and was like her sister’s daughter is coming to stay with me bla bla bla.. At first I was upset, atleast she would have informed me. Am not really close to my mom’s family people, we have this distance relationship (no hate, no grudges)

Now here is the problem. She likes wearing mini skirts, short gowns and tight trousers or leggings. Infact what she wears indoors is worse, she will put on very hot bum short, crop top and all manner of rubbish!!

Truth be told, I use to have very strong and hard erection whenever she walks. @20 if you see her banging body?? Slim, figure 8, Coca-Cola bottle shape. Her nyash dey clap if she dey walk. I don’t wanna be emphasizing on that…But seriously she’s tormenting me. Make I no go shift her pant, I don’t wanna commit abomination. But mind you, I have a girlfriend.

Nairalanders please, How do I talk to her about dressing decently, without her feeling insecured or impression of a pervert.

