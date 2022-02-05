‘Help! My Crush Is A Ritualist And His Family Is Aware’

My long time crush recently came home big, he brought with him the lastest cars and accessories, I was shocked because this guy is in his late teens.

He saw me one day and offered to take me out, me I nor gree because I nor one die, I Neve reach to see my ancestors, his source of income is still unknown, I asked his sister, she claims he caught one big client and that’s how he made his money, I was like big client, as in Yahoo! She reply yes that Yahoo (fraud) is really favoring him.

His family all thinks he is a Yahoo boy but the thing is that one of his friends that hustle at the same office (fraud hangout) is no where to be seen, rumor has it that the guy refused to do ritual and was killed because he knows the secret of their wealth, that guy’s family are still looking for answer but sadly the police are not helping, they are busy collecting money from my ex crush.

My ex crush family are all standing tall saying that the devil wants to use people to destroy their happiness.

Just last week my ex crush invited me to come to his Thanksgiving in CHURCH, like what is he thanking God for, for helping him Carry out his crimes. The pastor is not helping matters, why would he let that guy do Thanksgiving in his church, a money from the devil is going to be presented at the alter of God.

Please is this ritual thing even real because people are calling the guy a ritualist.

