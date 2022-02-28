‘Help! My Data Gets Exhausted Too Quickly’

Good afternoon good people of Nairaland, I need your help with my phone’s data consumption.

I subscribed for 4G plan 3 days ago,when I checked my remaining plan today,it was 1.5G. I slept for about 4hours without disconnecting my data and when I checked again I saw 4MB. I subscribed again this time 6G and after surfing the web for about an hour,I got a message that my remaining balance was 500MB.

Could I have tampered with a particular setting unknowingly or what could be the problem?

My phone is Infinix Smart 5 and I’m using Airtel network.

