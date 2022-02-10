‘Help! My Fiance Has Been Keeping Malice With His Father For 3 Years Now’

Good afternoon nairalanders and Happy new year to everyone. I promise to be brief.

My fiance and I hv been dating for 2 years. He’s doing well for himself, he’s humble, he’s quick to apologize even when you’re at fault. He calls his mom and siblings regularly, but he don’t talk to his Dad. If I ask, he would say forget about him

My fiance has been keeping malice with his father for 3 years now. I don’t know what transpired between them because he would never tell me. He act like his father doesn’t exist.

His mom and I do talk on phone once in a while. Yesterday I called her to wish her happy new year, we spoke well and she prayed for me. Abt 10 mins later she called back, but this time she was crying, She explained how his son has not been talking to his Father, she said this year 2022 would make it 3 years, she said they have called elders and pastors to talk to him but all to no avail. She said It would be her greatest joy if I also help her talk to him since he loves me so much. We were on the phone for over 45min.

Nairalanders, he’s coming to seek my hand in marriage by March but I’m scared and here are my reasons. 1) His he pretending to be nice to me 2) what if we have little misunderstanding when we get married will he forgive me or keep malice with me for years

I was so angry at him, I told him that I’m giving him now till month end to reconcile every conflict or dispute he has with his father else I’m calling our relationship a quit, because this character seems to be a redflag to me. He started begging me, he said I don’t understand yet he’s not telling me anything.

I’m really confused. Please help a sister.

