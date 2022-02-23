‘Help! My Landlord Has Removed The Roof Of My Apartment’

I made a post about a month ago on Nairaland about my landlord. He gave me a quit notice when my rent is yet to due, we have not been in good terms, I was rest assured that I still have three months left so no need to panic.

I got home now and saw carpenters removing the roof of my apartment with two abled young men which I haven’t seen their face before, the roof of my apartment has been removed now.

I went to the nearby station to lodge a complain but I was told the man had come earlier, and told the police has giving me quit notice that he wants to renovate his house.

It’s really a hard time for me and my siblings, getting a quick accomodation. He never informed us of renovating the apartment, I just lost my job last week and this is happening to me again.

My life is in a mess right now as I don’t know where to start from, this is just a challenge for me and I will stay stronger and fight this battle till the end, probably God is preparing me for a better place ahead….

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...