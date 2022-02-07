‘Help! Vigilante Held My Brother In Enugu & Threatened To Burn Him’ (Photo)

My junior brother of 31years old left lagos to enugu (Awgu)today to see my parents. His number has not been going and at about 11:13 I called again to check if his phone is still off and someone picked and ask me who i am which I explain that I am the sister to the owner of the phone. He ask if I am aware my brother travelled today and I answered yes. I also told him we are from awgu.

He said to me “we wan burn am” and ended the call and the phone has been switched off. My brother is not a criminal just thst he arrived late because of traffic.

Meanwhile they called my mum earlier and ask her everything they asked me and assured my mum they will bring him home.

I don’t know why they told me they will burn him and assure my mum they will bring him home.

His phone number is +2348024516101 and it is still off

Mods please help me put this in front page. He’s my father only son. If anything happen to him, I don’t think my parent will survive it.

