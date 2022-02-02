Hijab Day: Issue Circular To Stop Crisis In Lagos Schools – Muslims Tell Sanwo-Olu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has said that the refusal of the Lagos State Government to issue a circular on the usage of hijab is to blame for the crisis in the state.

The female president of the Lagos chapter of the society in Lagos, Basheerah Majekodunmi, made this disclosure while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference had in attendance Islamic organizations among whom are; Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Al Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos),

Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) and Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP).

Majekodunmi, while speaking at the press briefing as part of the activities for this year’s World Hijab Day, urged the Lagos State Government to issue a circular reminding school administrators of the court ruling which allows Muslim students to use the hijab in schools.

