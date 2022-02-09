Holy Bible Spared As Fire Burn Cars In Onitsha, Anambra State (Photo, Video)

A holy bible was spared as fire incinerated cars in Onitsha, Anambra state, IGBERETV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE1fpkSWvcw

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwUt0ZLwBP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lalasticlala
Mynd44

