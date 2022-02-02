Hoodlums Attack Aregbesola Supporters In Osun (Photos)

Suspected hoodlums have attacked some supporters of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregebsola, under the All Progressives Congress.

Reports indicate that Aregbesola’s supporters were attacked on Tuesday at a political meeting in Ikirun.

The Osun Progressive caucus, under the Osun APC, were said to have been holding a meeting beside the Ifelodun Local Government Council secretariat when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

Reacting to the incident, state Secretary of the TOP faction of APC, Adelani Baderinwa, said the hoodlums were about 25 persons who shot into the air and threatened to use the machete on the party members.

He said, “We were holding our Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency meeting. These hoodlums, numbering about 25 came from inside the Local Government Secretariat, they started chasing our people.

“The hoodlums came from behind, shooting into the air and attempted to unleash machete cut on members of the party.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in her reaction to the incident said the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, remained committed to the security of lives and properties of residents of the state

According to Egbemode, the governor urged members of the APC and all residents of the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/hoodlums-attack-aregbesola-supporters-in-osun/%3famp

