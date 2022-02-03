Hoodlums Attack Aregbesola’s Campaign Office In Osogbo

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, on Thursday evening, attacked Oranmiyan House, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office located in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The thugs, according to eyewitnesses, about five in number with guns, were allegedly shooting directly into the four-storey building.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened around 5:20 pm on Thursday.

One of the local security operatives at the campaign house told DAILY POST that the hoodlums came with a Sienna vehicle shot rapidly and also attempted to set the building on fire.



