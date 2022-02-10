Hope Uzodinma & Rochas Okorocha Hug Each Other At A Public Function (Pix, Video)

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, shake and hug at public function in Abuja today, February 10, IgbereTV reports

Both men have been at loggerheads as Governor Uzodinma has continued to probe Okorocha’s administration and taken over assets said to belong to the state government from him.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1wek7xmJoc

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZzGuQgg9H6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

