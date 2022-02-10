Hope Uzodinma & Rochas Okorocha Hug Each Other At A Public Function (Pix, Video)

Hope Uzodinma And Rochas Okorocha Hug Each Another At A Public Function (Photos, Video)

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, shake and hug at public function in Abuja today, February 10, IgbereTV reports

Both men have been at loggerheads as Governor Uzodinma has continued to probe Okorocha’s administration and taken over assets said to belong to the state government from him.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1wek7xmJoc

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZzGuQgg9H6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...