‘How A Customer Blocked Me After Making An Order’ (Pix)

So this customer(a nairander) called me and asked for 15 rolls of wallpaper and 15sqm of linoleum which the total was 90,000.

We reached an agreement and he told me to waybill it to bayelsa and he will only transfer my money only if I take it to the park and make video call with him showing the packed items. I agreed. I couldn’t get any vehicle going to bayelsa from iyana ipaja so I called him to ask if he will prefer peace mass which he said yes. All this while he knew he didn’t have any money to pay me but because he want to show the wickedness in him, he asked me to take it to park.

Everyone knows iyana ipaja to jibowu is a very long distance and I did not even charge him for the trip just because I want to please and make my customer happy .

I was in traffic for more than 2hrs and this devil of a customer didn’t see the need to call me to inform me that he don’t need those items again

I reached peace mass and was negotiating with the driver about the waybill fee and that was when I saw this message below. Funny enough he also blocked me.

As for the wallpaper I can always get another customer that will buy it but the linoleum has been cut into the square meter he want. Selling it won’t be easy but God will bring a customer that will buy it.

When this man knows he doesn’t have money to pay for an item while ordering it and giving me unnecessary stress.

Vendors please take note of this, when a customer request for anything and he /she can’t send money first please kindly ignore them . Most of them are time wasters.

