Not everyone that ask you for help on social media really need your help, ma y of them are there to turn your joy to sorrow.

I was checking some videos on my Instagram account when a lady DM and asked for my assistant by voting her on one program she’s contesting for, immediately I hear that, I remember David message that say we rise by lifting others not knowing that she have another intention. . then I ask how how to go about it.

See how chat here

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...