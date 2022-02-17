How Arrested Abuja Beggar, Hadiza Ibrahim Made Her ₦500,000, $100 – FCTA

Following the arrest of a notorious beggar, Hadiza Ibrahim in Abuja, the officials of the Social Development Secretariat, SDS, in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, have clarified that the suspect has no link with any criminal activity.

Hadiza Ibrahim was arrested a few days ago at the Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, in Wuse 2 District in the nation’s capital, after she was caught with a huge cash amounting to N500,000 and $100.

While addressing reporters on Thursday in Abuja, the Acting Director, Social Welfare Services of the SDS, Malam Sani Amar said the huge cash was an accumulation of her N2,000 daily contribution which she started long ago.

Malam Sani Amar told journalists that preliminary investigations conducted by the SDS showed that Hadiza has no links with any organized criminal syndicates as was earlier perceived by the general public.

While urging residents of the territory to discourage begging, the official noted that Hadiza, a native of Kaduna State was able to make so much money because of the location she usually stays to beg.

Amar said: “Within our little knowledge and experience in discharging our duty, with the assistance of security personnel attached to us, we understand that Hadiza was not involved in any criminal activity and if you look at the money found in her possession, it was accumulated overtime.

“On the profiling we did on her, we gave the Police in our team time to play their role and they did what they could and it was clearly established that she was not into such nefarious acts.

“She was so wise to have selected the areas of her own begging business, where she realises huge money daily.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/17/how-arrested-abuja-beggar-made-her-n500-000-100-fcta/

