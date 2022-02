This is really taking a toll on me, and it’s getting worse day by day, am finding it difficult to keep myself in check, the harder I try the more it comes. I even make sure I don’t look at a woman backside twice cos I know what that can cause. I have a girlfriend but we are far apart, and I don’t want to cheat on her. Please my fellow nairalanders help me out of this situation. Konji na bastard for real.

