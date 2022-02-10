‘How Do I Keep The Spark Alive In My Relationships?’

I’m not good at maintaining long term relationships, majority of my relationships never survived upto a year because I would be so excited at first and give you all the attention until I get bored and run out of things to do with you, then I stop communicating and at the end it’ll feel like you’re dating yourself and probably end the relationship yourself.
I have been trying to change the norms but it’s not working, I recently got into a new relationship and it’s happening again, I really like this one but I don’t think this would be enough on the long run, so those who have been in long term relationships, how did you keep the spark alive?