‘How Far Supposed Pastor Can Go In Maligning Character Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin?’

Mischievous Conspiracy: How Far Supposed Pastor Can Go In Maligning Character Of Prophet Fufeyin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8UCTMTv7LM

The last may not have been heard of the envy-induced and infantile theatric attempts to pull down the founder of Christ Mercyland Church in Warri, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin by individuals masquerading as ministers in God’s vineyard but nothing short of servants of the dark world.

While they try in vain, the anointed man of God seems very unperturbed as his eye is fixed on fulfilling the mission for which God appointed him in the midst of millions of people.

The latest of such hate-laden videos has been released which the public see for what it is – a trashy piece of no substance that cannot even serve an entertainment purpose.

A syndicate which in their poorly produced piece of trick packaged as a confession against Prophet Fufeyin has made themselves a laughing stock after a thorough analysis revealed that the three characters involved in the nefarious trade of pre-arranged confession know themselves and work as a team.

Their cardinal objective is one and targeted at causing hatred in the minds of right thinking populace against the founder of Christ Mercyland Church in Warri, an attempt that has failed times and again.

A self-acclaimed pastor based in Warri, Prince Ufuoma in his confession at the headquarters of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly also known as Free Indeed in Udu Delta state had mentioned Christ Mercyland Church in a bad light in an apparent effort to thwart all that God has used Prophet Fufeyin to achieve over the years.

The slanderous confession which is designed with Ufuoma’s co-conspirators Pastor Johnmark Ighisotu who conducted the testimony and Apostle Kassy who published it was for nothing but in futile effort the of character assassination and blackmail against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland.

Interestingly, it has has been dismissed for what it is by the public – a tissue of lie as nobody seems to be buying the old lie which is usually concocted against Prophet Fufeyin by those who see him as a threat in the ministry.

The cheap blackmail however is at the moment receiving the needed attention of the law enforcement agencies as Prophet Fufeyin being a strong believer in the system has allowed the police to weigh in and conduct a proper investigation of the criminal defamation against him.

While the principal suspect had reportedly claimed that he had never met his partner in the crime before, there is an overwhelming proof that there is indeed a link between both of them, and that they have been working together and have known for years before the third pastor, his partner in the crime, coming to make the fake confession.

Their hate is not unconnected with the number of souls God leads to Christ Mercyland Church which is under the shepherd of Prophet Fufeyin. While they see the souls, Prophet Fufeyin sees only his mission and cares not about how many souls God choses to bring to the church.

The man of God does not only Minister to the spiritual needs of the souls God leads to him but he also ensures their physical welfare with the massive empowerment schemes he rolls out.

It is also on record that he has paid the medical bills of many, brought succour to fainted hearts and revived dying souls.

These and many more put together have endeared Prophet Fufeyin to the people, which has formed the crux of the envy of those who seek to malign, disparage and blackmail him for no reason.

Interestingly, the leadership of the church has responded through a press statement signed by its Spokesperson, Moses Akpotiti that the tissue of falsehood will be addressed in the legal way.

Akpotiti told journalists in the statement that yet another pastor, names withheld, had allegedly connived with the principal suspect to instigate the public and blackmail Fufeyin.

He further urged the public to ignore the criminal confession for what it is as it lacks no substance.

Daddy this is the full interview with this Mad Man!

https://fb.watch/aR-y3pnNXp/

https://e-newsdesk.com/mischievous-conspiracy-how-far-supposed-pastor-can-go-in-maligning-character-of-prophet-fufeyin/

