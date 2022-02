DIFFERENTIATE THIS WORDS

1 – who’s and whose

2 – toward and towards

3 – their and there

4 – stationary and stationery

5 – inquiry and enquiry

6 – loose and lose

7 – it’s and its

8 – defense and defence

9 – complement and compliment

10 – breath and breathe

These are the ones I find difficult to differentiate you can add yours and let the English gurus in the house help us out

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...