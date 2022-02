In a recent sermon during his church thanksgiving service. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a renowned teacher, professor and General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide reveals that while growing up as a young boy, he was actually better at the subject, English language than mathematics but was constrained to opt for Mathematics because when it was time for admission into university. it was the only course that offered scholarship for students.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyQhAMjI25w

