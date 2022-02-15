How I Lost My Job Through Gambling & Becoming An Irresponsible Father

I just want to share my story to the world.

When I graduated, I was so blessed that I didn’t hurt for job, before I got one. I was working in the bank and was paid well, within a year I rented an apartment and got married, things was falling in place and I felt on top of the world before I started gambling, how I started it, I can’t explain. I lost all my resources and money within two years, I was sacked eventually and life became worst for me.

I got another job and promised my wife, family and kids to be a responsible father, but the urge for gambling keep coming, I couldn’t control the urge, I lost the job again.

My wife believed am a good man, but I see myself like am cursed and it is not that am getting money from the gambling.

I am sick and tired of life, I am a failure, sometimes I feel like committing suicide, I have brought shame to my family and kids.

Please I need help, am jobless, money can’t stay in my hand, I will go to gambling shop and lavish it.

Am I cursed, I need help

