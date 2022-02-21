‘How I Nearly Toasted My Friend’s Mother Yesterday. God Saved Me’

I have this female friend that went to the same polytechnic with me. After graduation, I decided to stay around school since I got a job nearby so we stay in the same area, she is a good girl and we were not just friends we usually flirt with each other but no sex.

Yesterday, night I was on my way home after taking some few bottles with friends I was a bit tipsy as I crossed the road to the other side, to my surprise I met her with 2 other young ladies, her younger sister and one other lady that looks almost the same age as her. I greeted them went straight to her and hugged her I notice she was not really free with me like she used to be. Then I greeted her younger sister and the other lady and due to the fact that I was tipsy I started saying things I don’t say in a normal day, I told them that they all looked beautiful I quickly threw my hands on their shoulders as I always do to accompany them to the next bustop before I go home.

I went straight to the third lady standing by my left and greeted her telling her she is equally beautiful I brought out my hands to shake her to my surprise the girl and her sister shouted at me that don’t I know she is their mom? my heart nearly flew out of my chest on hearing that.

Omo na so I switch to Yoruba ooohh, mummy ejo ema binu ma, mio no kpe eyin ni mama won, the three of them were just laughing at me . omo I couldn’t believe my eyes this lady looks so young like she is in her 20s nice shape and a bit chubby. She told me it’s not the first time she has experienced such that her stature and baby face usually decieves her daughter’s friends into believing they are sisters omo na so highness clear for my eyes I waved them goodbye and went home straight. It was really horrible.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...