How “I Nor Dey Come Person House” Made A Nairalander Collect ₦700 From A Girl

I shouldn’t stress myself writing epistles.

I met a girl recently where I went to chill. I got there and ended up not spending a dime for myself. So when I approached her she asked for a plate of pepper soup which I got for her 500 naira. Lol

The next day while we were chatting she told me she was out of data so I transferred 500mb to her from my SIM since I subscribed 40 GB.

PS that’s how I transfer data to people daily. Both guys and girls. It depends on the first two people who ask me since there’s a limit.

When I went there later she was singing that she was hungry. I didn’t wanna answer her because she was beginning to piss me with her beggy beggy attitude lol. After much consideration I gave her 2h to buy snacks and she got it.

Today she told me she’s always bored whenever she’s at work so I felt I should go check on her. I started taking some bottles of beer while chilling with her. Not long she started telling me how she’s damn hungry lol. I jokingly told her she hasn’t come to know my house yet o yet she’s always telling me to do this or that for her. She just told me “I nor dey come person house”. I then asked her “yet you bill people abi?” She said she’d return all I’ve spent on her. Las las I’ve collected my money and she has stood up from my table to be alone. In her presence I’ve bought drinks for two guys.

Nb: For those who would come here to tell me today is a working day. I make my money online. I’m a crypto trader. I can trade and make money anywhere.

