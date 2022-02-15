How I Sold My Elder Brother Out To Be Killed – Lagos Cultist (Photo)

A member of the Aiye confraternity, John Gabriel, has revealed how he sold his brother out to be killed by members of his group during a reprisal attack, in the Morogbo area of Lagos, seven years ago.

The 28-year-old suspect, a former tricycle operator was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT alongside two other suspected cultists: Godwin Ovie -Ogbar, a suspected member of Vikings confraternity and Olaleye Alashe, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group.

During interrogation, the self-confessed cultist said that; “My elder brother was killed by members of my cult group, Aiye. My brother was a member of the Eiye confraternity.

“In 2015, there was a clash between Alora and Aiye confraternities. Somehow, Eiye got involved in the clash. Two members of the Aiye cult group were killed then and our people were looking for a way to retaliate Perere and Ogar, who are members of the same cult group, called me and asked me if I knew any Eiye members in my area. I told them I didn’t know anyone except my brother who lived in the same house with me”

” I didn’t know that they were planning to kill him. On the day he was killed, I sat in front of our house at the Checkpoint area of Morogbo, with my brother and one of my friends, Michael Odili. A member of my group (Aiye)FM, who is also my friend, called me to accompany him to where they sell cooked noodles.

“ I was still there when I got the news that my brother had been shot. Those responsible for his death were s Perere and Ogar. I didn’t know that they would kill my brother. Since then, I stopped relating with Perere and Ogar”.

The suspect and others arrested would be charged to court, according to IRT sources.

