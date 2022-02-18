‘How Much Can I Sell This 2006 Toyota Corolla?’ (Pictures)

My aunt has this 2006 Toyota Corolla she wants to sell.

It’s not up to a year the car was bought direct belgium with all papers intact.

The car has not issue at all. Ac chilling well, cd player working, automatic with no issue, engine still on point. Just pay and carry go. Clean exterior and interior because she didn’t use it much and was driving it like egg to learn.

The reason for sale is simply because her husband bought her a bigger car and she doesn’t need two cars.

She contacted me to help her find buyer and said someone is offering 2.2m but she refused. Please I need the car gurus in the house to help with approximately how much I could sell it for as it’s registered but still very neat without fault.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...