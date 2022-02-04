‘How My Colleague Escaped From Ritualists’ Den’

This event took place on d 31st of January, 2022 to my colleague.

We work @ Ikotun, my guy left office to cash money from Access Bank opposite Mr.Biggs @ Ikotun. When he was through, he crossed over & met some guys that pleaded to help push a mini bus called KOROPE in Yoruba language. THAT WAS WHAT HE COULD REMEMBER. He was kidnapped – 2 girls & 2 guys.

The girls were taken to a different place while the other victim & my guy were left in an empty dusty room.

From Monday through Wednesday morning, nobody came to the room. That was when they REGAINED THEIR SENSES & made a decision to leave the room. They found out that they were in a forest. They made efforts to find their way out, in the process, they met an hunter that gave them direction.

Having got their way to the main road, they found out that they were at IFO, in Ogun State. His cash/ATM taken & account drained. It was sympathizer that assisted them financially back to Lagos.

MY ADVICE: Always commit your outings to God for His protection. May we not fall victim.

