‘How My Cousin In UNIBEN Was Scammed On WhatsApp’

Good evening to everyone in the house.

Today my cousin sister schooling at uniben just called me this afternoon and was crying on phone that someone just scammed her on WhatsApp.

According to her,she said that she meet the girl on a WhatsApp group and the girl convinced her that there is an investment scheme that she will invest 5000 to get 10000 within 30 minutes.

Because of her naivety,she sent the money to the girl, the girl later told her that the one of 5k is no longer available that the remaining slot available to invest is 10k, so she told her to send extra 5k to balance it. She still sent the money to her.

After everything has been done, she said that my sister must send extra 7k to claim her 45k.

She still sent the money to the girl hoping that she will get the money.

Immediately she sent sent her the money, she started giving my sister excuses and later blocked her on WhatsApp.

Is there any hope that if i report the account to the bank for fraudulent activity.

Can the money be recovered or should i just tell her to forget It and move on?

she has sent me all their chats and evidences.

Moderators should help me and push it front to page.

