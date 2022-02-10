‘How My Girlfriend Blocked Me On WhatsApp After I Told Her That I’m Broke’

I grew up with a girl in the same neighbourhood from childhood to adulthood, although I’m two years older than her.

She looks decent on the outside and she has no scandal to her name so far.

I have done favours for her in the past without an ulterior motive but simply because her elder brother is a close friend.

Recently I asked her out and she agreed but I noticed our conversations was more on her saying she is hungry, broke and bla bla most of the time. I do oblige by sending her money etc.

I began to see the relationship as parasitic and she only texts when she needs something, so I decided to lock up. I stopped giving her stuffs.

Recently she told me she had no money on her and I simply told her I’m broke , that I have no money. She decided to block me on WhatsApp.

I don’t know if she is trying to play games but I’m not bothered. What can I do to reap a little of what I have sown?

