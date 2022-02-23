‘How My Younger Sister Was Scammed Of ₦1 Million Crypto Fraud!’

It all started last year November when my lil sis called me jubilating about how she got 90k with just 30k in just 3 weeks.

I asked her how and she explianed. In her words. I met this guys some weeks ago and they talked me into crypto, at first I declined, but I finaly decided to play along with them by staking a token of 30k with them.

They called me today (3 weeks later) saying that crypto market has crashed! BUT before it crashed her token was able to tripple! that had it being she invested earlier that it might even be ×10!. I was happy for her. I asked to invest again but she said that the market is down, but they will let her know when it rises.

January 10th this year they called and asked her to invest again. She wanted to invest 50k but they adviced her to invest with a big money, so should it case it the market didnt last long and it only double or tripple, there will be no problem. She called me and explained everything to me, being a novice in crypto, I just asked her to be careful. Am coming guys..

Patrioticbreed9:

She later called me and said she will be investing N1mil, so should in case the market didn’t last and her investment only tripple again, this time it will be 3mil.

I felt something fishy though, na so e day easy to make money, Then I thought maybe the masses are just investing 3k,10k etc and when it tripples they won’t be a huge gain. She asked me to help her with 3500k that she can only bringout 650k, but i offered her 400k she thanked and promise to buy me a ps5.

Long story short, the nigas blocked her in such a way that when she calls, the service wilk report saying “the number you call does not” exist! .

.

Guys be careful out there, its not easy loosing money in this rigme.

Beware of this new pattern.

