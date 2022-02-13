How NOT To Celebrate Valentine

February 14 is marked as the most romantic day of the year when lovers appreciate themselves with gifts and love.

It is a day the privileged in the society take time out to show love to the less privileged in the spirit of St. Valentine, a Roman lover whose name continues to reverberate whenever love is mentioned.

But, nowadays in Nigeria, especially among youths, Valentine’s Day is viewed with the eyes of sexual liberty in which many young girls easily lose their self-esteem to obsession.

Instead of sharing gifts, clubhouses are opened 24 hours for promiscuity and of course unprotected sex.

It’s imperative to know that no matter what happens, even if it’s the parents giving condoms to the kids or their peers laughing at them for not partying. The sole reason for “val” celebration is NOT lust, is NOT sex, is NOT immorality. It is LOVE!

Love for yourself, family, lovers, friends, country and most importantly for God!

Happy valentine to all nigerialoggers!

